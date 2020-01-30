January 30, 2020

Nicosia teen breaks Guinness World Record with coffee painting

By Gina Agapiou00
Alex Dzaghigian with his coffee painting and world record certificate (Christos Theodorides)

A Cypriot teenager has broken the Guinness World Record with the largest coffee painting in the world.

Alex Dzaghigian, an 18-year-old English School student from Nicosia, painted the largest coffee painting in the world this month to commemorate 2,500 years since 300 Spartans fought against the Persian army in Thermopylae.

Alex and a sponsoring team from the company 300 Spartans+ travelled to the First Middle School of Sparta where in three days the young man completed the painting.

The coffee painting depicts images from Ancient Greek mythology such as a Hydra and Delphi, as well as scenes from a ship engulfed in waves and Leonidas, the warrior who led the 300 Spartans in battle.

This is the second time Dzaghigian has broken the Guinness World Record. Last year he was accepted for creating the largest drawing by an individual, showing a turtle wrapped in plastic to raise awareness about plastic pollution.

 

 

 

 

 

 


