January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Online shopping will increase once certain issues are addressed

By CM Reader's View00

Whilst I accept some, mainly older people, distrust internet shopping there are other elements to consider in Cyprus.

In many countries internet shopping has, as evidenced in other countries, had a marked impact on ‘high street shopping and shops’.

Apart from transaction security if internet retailers offer a wide variety of choice, rapid delivery options, accurate descriptions of goods and unblemished returns policy, the convenience of online shopping will increasingly become the shopping vehicle of choice.

Shopping centers/malls will continue to offer the ‘shopping day’ options that seem to appeal to some though these seem to be more a social gathering opportunity than a purchasing mission, where smaller high street shops could become more like the kiosks in Cyprus, used largely for occasional emergency purchases.

Governments in Cyprus have successively failed to ensure every residence has a useable delivery address and many online retailers will not deliver to a P.O. Box.

In addition the Cyprus mailing system is often inefficient and ineffective making the decision to indulge in online shopping questionable.

OJ

More than 10 per cent of Cypriots do not trust internet to shop

 


Related posts

People need to integrate with locals when they emigrate to an other country

CM Reader's View

Our View: Trump’s Middle East peace plan an absolute sham

CM: Our View

What’s the odds?

CM Guest Columnist

Do civil servants need to retire early?

CM Reader's View

No country should permit its citizens to be extradited to the USA

CM Reader's View

Our View: Phone-tapping law amendments do not serve public good

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign