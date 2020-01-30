January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Health

Plant of the week: Plant used to expel evil spirits and treat acne

By Alexander McCowan026
Fumaria officinalis

Name: Common Fumitory (Fumaria officinalis)

Otherwise known as: Earth Smoke, Beggary, Fumus, Wax Dolls

Habitat: An annual member of the Papaveracea family growing up to 70cm in well-drained wasteland and native to Europe. It has erect trailing stems with segmented, stalked, green/grey leaves. The plant displays racemes of pink tubular flowers that have red tips. All parts of the plant are poisonous.

What does it do: The common name arises from the Latin fumus terrae, smoke of the earth because the plant has an unpleasant smell and the leaves look like rising smoke that irritate the eyes if it comes in contact with the face. However, regardless of this effect, herbalists have used the plant to improve skin conditions such as acne and to clear blood toxins. It is alleged that the ancient exorcists used fumitory to expel evil spirits. Legend has it that the plant was not produced from seed but from vapours escaping from the earth.

Fumitory contains fumaric acid and fumarine, which the ancient writers such as Dioscorides valued for its purifying powers. A weak tonic made from infusions and diluted was considered valuable with regard to all visceral obstructions, particularly those relating to the liver. The dried herb was recommended by medieval herbalists in juices as an emetic to scour the bowels and stomach being effective against scurvy, gout and rheumatism, but causing excessive flatulence, and considered antisocial in court circles.

A wash was made from the dried leaves and seeds to cure scabs, anal itch, wheals, pimples and scurf. In leper colonies the inmates were bathed in Fumitory.


Related posts

China virus toll rises to 170 as countries isolate citizens to stop global spread

Reuters News Service

Never too late: scientists find how quitting smoking reduces lung cancer risk

Press Association

US pulls nationals from China, big airlines suspend flights

Reuters News Service

Australia scientists to share lab-grown coronavirus to hasten vaccine efforts

Reuters News Service

China records first virus death in Beijing as toll passes 100

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus protocols in place says health ministry (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign