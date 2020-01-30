January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President holds ‘friendly’ meeting with Akel leader

President Anastasiades with Andros Kyprianou on Thursday (Christos Theodorides)

President Nicos Anastasiades met with Akel leader on Thursday amid a backdrop of fierce criticism from the main opposition party on foreign policy, the match fixing scandal and other current affairs.

According to government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios, the meeting with Andros Kyprianou “was in a very friendly atmosphere and there was a positive and productive exchange of views”.

Kousios said the meeting with the Akel leader was the first in a new series of meetings with political leaders.

He said they discussed current affairs, Anastasiades’ telephone conversation on Wednesday with UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute but also the resolution on the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate.

Kousios said Anastasiades and Kyprianou also discussed the government’s reform plans, and that the president “responded very positively” to the Akel leader’s position that parties should be informed in advance, in order to avoid any debate in parliament.

“The wish of the government is to provide the political forces with the information and consensus as much as possible on addressing specific issues related to reforms and our people as a whole,” Kousios said.

 


