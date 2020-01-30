January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspect confesses to wife’s killing

By Staff Reporter00

A 42-year-old Syrian, held on suspicion of having killed his wife 10 days ago, has confessed to the crime, it was reported on Thursday.

Hussein Farouh was said to have relented under police questioning and admitted killing his estranged wife, Ghada Al Nouri, aged 31, found stabbed to death in her Paphos flat on January 20.

In his confession, Farouh said it was a rage killing, as he suspected his wife of having sexual relations with a Syrian man. He said he flew in a fit of rage, grabbed a kitchen knife and killed Ghada.

Police are said to doubt this was a crime of passion. The suspect’s confession comes a week after he was arrested hiding out in Limassol.

Nouri had filed a complaint to police against her husband on January 10 and a restraining order was issued by a court.

Nouri had seven children. Her two older children, aged 16 and 17, live in Syria while the rest, aged between three and 11, were living with her. The family arrived in Cyprus some 18 months ago and were asylum seekers.

The social services said they had been providing the woman with support early on amid suggestions that authorities had failed her.

 


Staff Reporter

