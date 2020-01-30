January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen dies week after car crash

By Gina Agapiou00

Teenager Gregoris Pikis died late on Thursday in Nicosia general after a traffic accident in Limassol a week previously.

The parents of the 19-year-old donated his organs which will be transferred to the transplant clinic on Friday.

The young man was driving in Trachoni village in January 23 when he crashed into another car.

Doctors at Limassol general diagnosed the young man with a head and brain injury and he was transferred to Nicosia general where he died at 9.15pm on Thursday.

Pikis was a footballer with Akrotiri football club, which expressed their condolences to the teenager’s family in a Facebook post.

“Our thoughts and prayers for his family, friends and everyone around him. Rest In Peace Grigori.”

 

 


