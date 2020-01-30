January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Thieves steal Dali works in Stockholm smash and grab raid

By Reuters News Service07
The stolen works by Dali were on loan from Switzerland

Thieves stole bronze sculptures and etchings by surrealist artist Salvador Dali from a gallery in Stockholm in a smash and grab raid in the early hours of Thursday.

The Couleur gallery, in Stockholm’s upmarket Ostermalm district, was holding an exhibition of work by Dali containing around 10 pieces by the Spanish artist, news agency TT said.

“They were worth 200,000 to 500,000 crowns ($21,000 to $52,000) each. So it’s quite a lot of money. It’s terrible.” gallery owner Peder Enstrom told TT.

The works by Dali were on loan from Switzerland, he said.

Police said the thieves smashed the glass entry doors of gallery and had made off with a number of pieces.

“The scene has been cordoned off so that forensics can carry out an examination,” Stockholm police said in a statement.

The police declined to give any further information.


Related posts

Greece wants floating fence to keep migrants out

Reuters News Service

Kobe Bryant’s widow breaks silence on NBA superstar’s death

Reuters News Service

US officials find longest Mexico tunnel

Reuters News Service

Brexit: What will happen to mobile roaming charges?

Press Association

China virus toll rises to 170 as countries isolate citizens to stop global spread

Reuters News Service

Former actress says Weinstein groped, propositioned her

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign