January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
UN approves renewal of Unficyp mandate

By Evie Andreou00

The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted resolution 2506 on the renewal of the Unficyp mandate for another six months. There were no statements by the Security Council members.

The resolution adoption comes after intense behind-the-scenes deliberations initiated by Nicosia which was unhappy with certain references in the draft. Diplomatic sources said the resolution text had been significantly improved after Nicosia’s interventions.

The Cyprus government was reportedly very unhappy with the inclusion in the draft resolution of a paragraph calling for the creation of a mechanism for resolving military issues through direct contact of the two sides, without mediation by Unficyp.

The government had argued such direct contact would constitute a form of recognition.


