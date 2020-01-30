January 30, 2020

Cyprus

Valentine cookies go on sale

By Gina Agapiou00

Valentine cookies have gone on sale in McDonalds restaurants and Alpha Mega supermarkets in order to raise money for the building of premises to host families of children hospitalised in Nicosia.

Ronald McDonalds House Charities launched a love campaign on Thursday, selling heart shaped biscuits, made by New York Sweets bakery. The valentine cookies, costing €2 each, will be available at cash tills of every McDonald’s restaurant and Alpha Mega supermarkets until February 14.

The aim of the campaign is to contribute to the funding of the first Ronald McDonald House in Cyprus, to “hold the families together”.

The house will be constructed close to Makarios Hospital and will consist of 15 rooms that would house for free the families of children that are being treats in Nicosia hospitals and clinics.

Ronald McDonald House Charities was established in Cyprus in 2014 and one of its most important projects was the creation of the children’s heart clinic for at Makarios Hospital.


