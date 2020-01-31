January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

836 booked for traffic offences in eight hours

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A total of 836 people were booked for various traffic offences during an eight-hour traffic campaign in the Larnaca district, it was reported on Friday.

According to Larnaca traffic police chief Haris Hadjiyiasemi, the campaign, which was carried out on Wednesday, paid special attention to the five categories which are the main reason for fatal accidents: seat belts, mobile phones use, alcohol, drugs and speeding.

“From 8am to 5pm a total of 836 people were booked,” he said. “518 drivers were booked for speeding, 58 for the non-use of seat belts, 56 for using a mobile phone and four for driving under the influence of drugs.”

In addition 119 were caught with the help of new smart police cars, which record violations regarding driving licences, vehicle insurance, MOT and various other offences.

Hadjiyiasemi said the reason for the campaign is that in the first month of 2020 already five people have died in road accidents, “an alarming figure”.

“The force does what it can, but the drivers have to realise at last that they have to protect their own lives as well as those of their fellow human beings.”


