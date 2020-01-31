January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

A chilly, windy Friday

By Annette Chrysostomou0330

The weather is expected to be chilly and windy on Friday, and police warned in the morning that there have also been rock slides on the following roads:

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas

Platres – Trooditissa

Pedoulas – Kykkos

Prodromos – Trooditissa

Due to frost, the roads in the mountains are slippery. Open only to vehicles with four wheel drives or fitted with anti-skid chains are the roads around Platres, Prodromou and Karvounas.

In the morning, it is going to be mainly fine, but some rain and snow in the higher mountains are expected.

Strong winds are forecast, especially in coastal areas.

Temperatures will reach 14C inland, 16C at the coast and 4C around Troodos.

Tonight clear weather will prevail, and temperatures are expected to drop to 4C on the central plain, 7C near the sea and -3C in the mountains.

During the weekend and on Monday, more rain and snow may fall.


Related posts

Suspicious object closes busy Nicosia road (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Man in critical condition after fall

Staff Reporter

Ukrainian remanded in connection with case of $92m fraud

George Psyllides

Bill to end pay-as-you-go anonymity

Elias Hazou

Nicosia rejects Ankara proposal for drilling freeze

Elias Hazou

Suspect confesses to wife’s killing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign