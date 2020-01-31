January 31, 2020

Archbishop’s operation successful say doctors

Archbishop Chrysostomos’ operation at the Carolina Medical Center in the US was a successful one, his doctors announced on Friday.

The archbishop’s office cited Dr Dionisios Vrochides, who carried out the operation on Friday, as saying that all the cancer tissue was cauterised.

The archbishop is expected to be discharged on Saturday.

The Church primate travelled to the US on Monday for surgery and liver cancer treatment.

The surgery and treatment follow the completion of a chemotherapy cycle to treat the cancer.

Chrysostomos was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and has since undergone surgery in the UK and a series of chemotherapy sessions.

In October 2018 he underwent successful surgery to remove two small tumours.


