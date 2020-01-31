January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Italy does not have the ability to buy its way out of economic strife by going to war

By CM Reader's View00

Unfortunately, the Euro is not the reserve currency of the planet and Italy does not have the ability that America has to buy its way out of economic strife by going to war.

Wars create jobs and generate money through higher taxes and borrowing. If Italy could fight its way out of economic gloom, there is no doubt in my mind that it would. The next war could very possibly be a battle of currencies.

You should go have a look at the distances between Sicily, Algeria and Tunisia, and then look at the distances between Sardinia, Algeria and Tunisia.

While you’re at it, have a look at the distance between Algeria, Morocco and Spain…. and of course Morocco and Portugal.

It’s all set up nicely for some Euro v North African wars over EEZs.

What happens with Cyprus sets up a precedent for the rest of the EU and in particular the southern EU countries.

Europe appeased Hitler too once and look how it turned out.

