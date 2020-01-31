January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Kids should be taught to accept responsibility for their actions

By CM Reader's View063

Can anyone really be surprised that some students have decided to strike because the government have not given them what they demand?

This is one area where many Cyprus parents have taught their children the sort of behavior appropriate for Cyprus citizens in order for them to succeed in the country.

Few seem interested in teaching their kids to accept responsibility for their own actions because it is always someone else’s fault, simply refuse to accept the rules/laws you don’t like and wait for a job at one of the many troughs the government sponsor.

OJ

Students vote to strike over new exam system


