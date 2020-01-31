January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man fined €9,300 for poaching

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo: birds trapped in a mist net

Famagusta district court on Friday fined a 52-year-old man €9,300 for illegally trapping 64 wild birds.

The man, from Avgorou, Famagusta, was found guilty of poaching after 11 nets and two hunting bird sound machines were found in his possession on May 25, 2018.

The defendant also had 64 wild birds in his possession.

 


