January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man in critical condition after fall

By Staff Reporter

A man is in critical condition in Paphos hospital after apparently falling from the height of four metres on Thursday.

The unidentified man was taken by ambulance to the hospital at 6pm with head injuries and various fractures.

He was found next to the entrance of an abandoned building.

It is believed he climbed a ladder which was found lying next to him to get into the building, lost his balance and fell.

The injured man is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old.

 


Staff Reporter

