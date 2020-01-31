January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

MarineFields Holding wins the SMART4SEA E-Navigation Award

By Press Release06

MarineFields Holding is a Cyprus based company led by industry experts and their mission is to provide instant data sharing between all connected actors.

MarineFields won the SMART4SEA E-Navigation Award for its innovative platform Perseus. In an era of digitalization & connectivity MarineFields aims to provide one interface for instant data sharing between all connected actors, enhance digital collaboration between shipping companies, ports & terminals.

The Awards are organised by SAFETY4SEA for a fourth consecutive year within the scope of fostering Smart Excellence & Sustainable Shipping.

The recognition received proves the innovators of the platform Perseus and those who made the platform a reality, right.

“We are truly honoured to have won the SMART4SEA E-Navigation Award. The concept of live data sharing becomes a necessity. We created the data sharing platform Perseus in order to provide the hipping industry with an unparalleled technology” said CEO Andreas Chrysostomou.

MarineFields will continue to innovate in order to provide the shipping industry with an increased efficiency in port operations.

MarineFields would like to thank everyone who voted and supported our nomination.


Related posts

Volvo XC90 named a Car of the Decade by experts at Autotrader

Press Release

At Radisson Blu Hotel, Larnaca the celebration of the Chinese New Year

Press Release

APS: Our expertise helps Cypriot banks tackle toxic debt

Press Release

DHL Express Cyprus opens its first dedicated service point in Paphos!

Press Release

Apple Pay Nowavailable with MasterCard to Bank of Cyprus’s Customers

Press Release

Petrolina’s state-of-the-art terminal at Vassiliko inaugurated by the President of the Republic

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign