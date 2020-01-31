January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

No taxpayer money misused in president’s use of private jet, says report

By George Psyllides0300
President Nicos Anastasiades at the UN general assembly (CNA)

Public contract procedures had not been followed by the presidency when chartering aircraft, but no taxpayer money had been misused because the cost was low, an audit service report said on Friday.

The auditor launched a probe after it emerged that the presidency had used a private jet to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly last September.

It was only after the aircraft was forced to return to New York with a cracked windshield that it became known that the president had been using a private jet.

Reports at the time said the jet, a Boeing 737 800, was permanently stationed at Larnaca airport and it belonged to Saudi interests.

According to the report, in 2018 President Nicos Anastasiades travelled abroad 19 times for work and 16 times between January and September 2019.

Out of those, 14 trips were on scheduled flights, 17 on chartered flights without cost for the state, and two at a cost of €60,000 each.

Two trips involved scheduled outbound flights while the return was on chartered aircraft.

In August 2018, the president and his family travelled to the Seychelles on a private trip courtesy of the Saudi owner of the aircraft stationed at Larnaca airport.

According to the report, Anastasiades said the owner, who is his friend, offered to carry them there because the aircraft was flying to the Seychelles anyway. The return was arranged in the same manner.

“Since the use of the aircraft was part of the friendly relations the president has with the owner of the aircraft and was not an offer to the Republic of Cyprus in any way, there is no tax issue,” the report said.


