January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: PEP, high time our lawmakers took conflict of interest seriously

By Rosie Charalambous04050
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Non Performing Loans and Politically Exposed Persons: it’s high time our lawmakers took conflict of interest seriously
        • More funds are needed if we’re to save our ancient monuments
        • A Cypriot runs a charity that helps needy people in Birmingham

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/


