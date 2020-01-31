January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Postal delays…it just does not make any sense

File photo: post office

The strange thing is that I live in a village in Limassol district.

We have a post box on the wall outside our home (the postman suggested it) yet we rarely get post there not even the local village bills.

Yet, we have a private mailbox where we receive mail from the UK and Europe in 5 days. We also post letters and parcels there which arrive in the UK in about the same time.

So….how on earth can they provide that service when the main post offices can’t ? I assumed the backlog was at village level but goodness knows who is to blame.

SpM

More space, staff needed as sacks of mail pile up in Limassol post offices


