January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Russian frigate in Limassol for refueling, crew break

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo: the Admiral Essen

Russian frigate Admiral Essen arrived in Limassol on Thursday and is scheduled to leave the port on Saturday afternoon.

The Russian warship, based with the Black Sea Fleet at Sevastopol, is in Cyprus for refueling, Russian news agency Tass reported on Friday.

“As part of the Russian navy’s operational mission in the wider area of the eastern Mediterranean the ship will replenish supplies and refuel, while the crew will have a break and visit the historic sights in their free time,” the news agency said.

Admiral Essen, one of a number of multi-role light frigates specially designed and destined for the Black Sea, belongs to the Admiral Grigorovich category.

Ships in this category have a displacement of about 4,000 tons, a speed of 30 knots and can continuously operate for 30 days.

Admiral Essen is armed with Kalibr missiles, a Shtil-1 missile defense system, a 100mm A-190 machine gun, a defence gun, an RBU-6000 rocket launcher and torpedoes and can carry a Ka-2731 helicopter.

In May and September 2017, in the course of the Russian military campaign in Syria, Admiral Essen reportedly hit targets in Syria by launching Kalibr cruise missiles.

In August 2018, the Black Sea Fleet said the war ship, along with similar Admiral Grigorovich frigates, was making a ″planned passage from Sevastopol to the Mediterranean Sea″ to join the Russian navy’s Mediterranean task force.


