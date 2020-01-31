January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Special committee to find owners of repatriated artworks

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Androulla Vassiliou with one of the artworks

The education ministry will task a special committee to hand over the repatriated artworks from the north to their rightful owners, the ministry announced on Friday.

The bi-communal technical committee was in charge of the exchange of 219 artworks and audio-visual material by Greek Cypriot artists left in Varosha since 1974, and artwork by Turkish Cypriot artists trapped in the government-controlled areas.

The leaders of both sides agreed upon the exchange on February last year, while the art exhibition including all the exchanged artworks will open to the public on February 4 for four days at the Ledra Palace hotel.

The education ministry announced on Friday it was assigned the preservation of the artworks.

 

For more information https://cyprusart.eu/en/


