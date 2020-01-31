January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Health

Strike at Nicosia general hospital suspended

By Annette Chrysostomou033
Nicosia general hospital

The strike by 550 hourly-paid staff at Nicosia general hospital was suspended on Friday morning and all employees went back to work shortly after 9am.

The work stoppage which started at 6.30am was called off after a meeting of representatives of state health services Okypy, the health ministry and unions who decided an intensive dialogue will be started on Monday to resolve all problems.

Employees called the strike in protest over management decisions by Okypy which they claim have caused staff shortages.

Unions said the shortages put the health of patients in hospitals at risk.

On Thursday, hourly-paid workers at Makarios hospital staged a one-hour work stoppage in solidarity with their colleagues.

 


