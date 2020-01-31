January 31, 2020

The woman in black

Dionysos Theatre’s new production The Woman In Black has recently opened in Nicosia. Based on the book of the same name, which was published in 1983 by English author Susan Hill, it will be on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of February.

The book follows the story of Arthur Kipps, a junior solicitor, as he journeys to the small market town of Crythin Gifford to attend the funeral of a client, Mrs Alice Drablow. At the funeral, he sees a young woman with a wasted face, dressed all in black, standing in the churchyard.

Bemused by the villagers’ reluctance to speak of the woman in black, Arthur goes to Eel Marsh House, Mrs. Drablow’s former abode, an old building in the middle of a marsh, which is cut off from the mainland at high tide. Sorting through Mrs Drablow’s papers, he finds a box of letters, and ultimately discovers the dreadful secret of the Woman in Black – to his own terrible cost.

After finishing its run in Nicosia the play will in a few months travel to Limassol for a short week of performances. From April 24 to 29, it will be at Theatro Ena.

 

The Woman in Black

New production by Dionysos Theatre. Until February 29. Every Friday, Saturday (8.30pm) and Sunday (6.30). Dionysos Theatre, Nicosia. €12-15


