January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Australian Open

Thiem shoots down Zverev to reach Australian Open final

By Reuters News Service00
Dominic Thiem will face Novak Djokovic in Sunday's Australian Open final after the Austrian beat Alexander Zverev in the second semi-final

Dominic Thiem won the new-generation battle with Alex Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(4) to reach his first Australian Open final on Friday and set up the ultimate test against Melbourne Park maestro Novak Djokovic.

In an enthralling semi-final featuring a rain interruption, a lighting failure and a plenty of drama besides, the fifth seeded Austrian shrugged off a sluggish start and was braver on the big points under the roof at Rod Laver Arena.

He thrashed two blazing forehand winners to raise three match points in the decisive tiebreak, then sealed it with a cross-court volley to book his third Grand Slam final after losing the last two French Open deciders to Rafa Nadal.

With the men’s Grand Slams dominated for years by the ‘Big Three’ of Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer, Thiem will bid to become the first man born in the 1990s to win a major title.


