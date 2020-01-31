Unficyp proposal for military contacts is not recognition says UN source

By Antonios Gkildakis

The UN intends to ask both sides in Cyprus for ideas towards establishing an effective mechanism for direct military contacts between the Republic and the north, a UN source has told the Cyprus News Agency, but added such contacts would not be tantamount to recognition.

The source was referring to the relevant reference in the Unficyp resolution passed by the UN Security Council on Thursday.

The resolution extending the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force until July 31, 2020, notes in paragraph 6 that the Security Council “calls for the establishment of an effective mechanism for direct military contacts between the sides and the relevant involved parties, and urges Unficyp, as facilitator through its liaison role, to submit proposals in this regard.”

It was the original version of this paragraph which upset Nicosia as it reportedly called on the two sides to create a mechanism for direct contact between the two communities to resolve military and other matters without the mediation of the UN peacekeeping force, Unficyp. The government had argued such direct contact would have normalised relations and implied recognition.

The same source told CNA that under the version passed it is up to the two sides to decide at which level they want to engage on this dialogue, with the UN preferring to involve them at every level, both military and political.

No direct military contacts currently exist between the opposing forces in Cyprus and the UN source said there would “be no direct contact while these proposals are being discussed”.

The intention of the UN is to talk to the two sides separately, listen to their ideas about these military mechanisms, the source said, noting that the UN would then add in its own experiences and ideas of how this might work.

The understanding within the UN is that the two sides are not being asked to talk to each other without Unficyp, but talk to each other facilitated by the peacekeeping force which will also be in the room, the source added.

Having direct contacts “doesn’t mean that we are not going to be present, it doesn’t mean that we are going to leave, it doesn’t mean that anybody is being asked to recognise the other side,” the UN source said.

In a statement issued following the adoption of the resolution, the foreign ministry referred to the consultations that took place before the adoption of the resolution, and questioned the tactics which they said aimed at giving the impression that the Cyprus issue is a matter of stabilising relations between the two communities.

The ministry said such approaches send the message that what is required is the normalisation of the status quo and could be seen as a disincentive to efforts to resume the dialogue between the two sides.



