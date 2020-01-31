Workshop explores wild-flowers and herbs

Saturday’s children’s workshop at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Centre is one different than the usual kiddy activities as it features textile weaving and natural colouring. It’s an interactive workshop that focuses on rare wildflowers and plants of Cyprus, as well as on the art of textile weaving.

The workshop is split in two: the first session from 10am-11.30am is for children aged 10 to 11 and the second from 12-1.30pm is for 12 and 13-year-olds. Children will learn about Elektra Megaw and her work, they will experiment with the forms she designed, and learn about herb collection, natural colouring and weaving techniques.

Elektra crisscrossed Cyprus with a team of archaeologists led by her husband Peter in a quest to document the island’s wildflowers and rare plants.

Children will learn about textile weaving and batch dyeing using natural colours. They will also study the basics of botany and will then hear about Elektra’s work in a talk and demonstration, later putting this knowledge to use on a fabric of their own.

“Batch dyeing is fun, easy and sustainable,” says the foundation. “It familiarises children with the processes of engraving and textile weaving, launching them onto a journey of making things out of materials that are readily available in the kitchen or garden. Much of the foodstuff that we throw away can be used to extract colours, like onion or avocado skins, beets, cabbage and orange peels.”

Indeed, this is no new technique but one that more people need to be aware of to make better use of their compost and less use of chemical paint. Utilising batch dyeing and tie-dyeing techniques, the workshop will experiment with the unique qualities of individual plants to yield distinctive colours depending on the soil, weather conditions and time of harvest.

“By trying out natural colouring techniques children are initiated into the magical world of nature and a sustainable process of creating abundant artifacts,” add the organisers.

Each student will be given a 30x30cm piece of fabric which they can use to fashion a napkin or handkerchief, or alternatively can choose to make two eco-friendly gift cards using raw ink.

Children will have all the necessary materials and gear at their disposal. If they want, they can also bring their own gloves or aprons, a notepad or a camera. They may also bring extra flowers and leaves to test their hand at dyeing.

Wild Nature Workshop

Children’s workshop at natural colour dyeing and wildflowers. February 1. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 10am-11.30am (10-11-year olds) & 12pm-1.30pm (12-13 year olds). Free. Limited seats. Tel: 22-128175



