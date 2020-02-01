All about women at the workplace

Global Shapers Nicosia’s next event will focus on women in the workplace. Held in collaboration with the Diplomatic Academy at the University of Nicosia, a public lecture or an interactive discussion if you may about working women in Cyprus and beyond.

It’s a collection of topics – gender inequality, the business and political environment, security and inclusion – which will be dissected by three speakers on February 6 at the University of Nicosia. But the event won’t be the usual ‘hear-me-talk’ type of lecture as the organisers want to create a space for discussion, from both the speakers’ side and the audience’s side.

“The interactive nature of our event is something we wanted to emphasise,” say Petros Petrikkos and Luwen Zhang, members of Global Shapers Nicosia. “This is because everyone has a unique voice that needs to be heard. Members of the audience will have the opportunity to converse with each other, as well as with the speakers.”

The afternoon will begin with the three speakers, PwC’s Cleo Papadopoulou, Director of the Mediterranean Institute for Gender Studies Susana Elisa Pavlou and political analyst and researcher Anna Koukkides-Procopiou, sharing their expertise on the matter.

The three were carefully chosen by the organisers as they are “very charismatic and capable individuals who have excelled in what they do”. After touching base with what their expertise on the matter is, the audience will be able to share their experience and ask questions.

“Women at the Workplace: Cyprus and Beyond is about listening and discussing. We wanted to focus on bringing members of the audience and experts together to freely discuss in a safe space issues our society may sometimes not address enough. These themes help us break down the overarching theme – that is, addressing issues of gender equity and inclusivity in an interdisciplinary fashion,” say organisers.

Their decision to focus on these subjects is to raise awareness of what happens in the day-to-day business and political environments as a catalyst in encouraging more people across the social spectrum to keep an open mind, engage in meaningful dialogue about issues of gender equity, diversity and social inclusion.

The event was an idea born after reflecting on personal and professional experiences and realising that Cyprus deserves an ongoing discussion. Yes, there are already organisations and initiatives that work on issues of inequality, but Global Shapers Nicosia wanted to create more platforms and safe spaces to spread the message. And what better way than to host an event with the support of research centres, civil society organisations and the business community?

Women at the Workplace: Cyprus and Beyond is a dialogue open to everyone, whether they are an expert in the field, have just started being interested in it or are a complete stranger to the matter. “The event is open to everyone,” say Petros and Luwen. “It is a fantastic opportunity to interact with everyone and engage in an active discussion, no matter the reason people have chosen to attend.”

What’s more is that the event is completely free to attend and requires no pre-registration. Simply show up at 5.30pm and listen, interact and engage.

Women at the Workplace: Cyprus and Beyond

Public discussion on gender inequality, the business and political environment, security and inclusion in Cyprus and beyond. Speakers: Cleo Papadopoulou, Susana Elisa Pavlou and Anna Koukkides-Procopiou. Organised by Global Shapers Nicosia and the Diplomatic Academy at the University of Nicosia. February 6. 5.30pm-7.30pm. Cine Studio, University of Nicosia, Nicosia. Free



