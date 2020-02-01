February 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Coronavirus cannot yet be considered a ‘major’ virus outbreak

By CM Reader's View00
In the USA, between 5 and 20 percent of the population, that is to say 15 to 66 million, get flu each year

On the Wuhan Coronavirus, this is one of a family of viruses which can cause respiratory illness ranging in intensity from something like the level of the common cold (where there are strains of the Coronavirus which cause a common cold classified illness) through to rather more extreme illnesses which increase the risk of death, in particular in vulnerable people such as the very young, the very old, the already sick, etc. (Other virus families can cause similar symptoms).

If reports are correct then out of city with a population of 11 million in a country of 1.42 billion there are about 9000 cases with deaths in the hundreds, mostly the elderly or others with pre-existing conditions making them more susceptible to death from any viral infection with similar effects, e.g. Influenza (which is not a coronavirus).

My son, who is a prize winning published /cited microbiologist working with viruses, tells me that at this sort of level is not a major outbreak.

To put this outbreak in context, in the USA between 5 and 20 percent of the population, that is to say 15 to 66 million, get flu each year of which 4000 to 80000 die.

If we begin to see a comparable level of infection and deaths to flu in a given population, (for the USA say 15 million/4000 out of 330 million) then we may have to start worrying.

SS

U.S. warns citizens against travel to China while pilots demand flights to stop


