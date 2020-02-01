February 1, 2020

‘Enemies’ clash as Limassol derby takes centre stage

By Iacovos Constantinou00
Apollon have regained the form and the swagger that saw them go so close to winning the title in the last couple of years and with their winter transfer additions of Benschop, Matei and Denic, they seem to have the depth in their squad to challenge for the title for the third successive season

The Limassol derby between bitter ‘enemies’ AEL and Apollon at the Tsirion stadium on Sunday takes centre stage this weekend in round 18 of the Cyprus football championship.

Leaders Anorthosis should have an easy afternoon at home to bottom of the table Doxa Katokopias while Omonia, who are just one point behind, face Olympiakos – a team they failed to beat in the first round.

Champions Apoel, after being dumped out of the cup last Wednesday by Apollon, will need to regroup as they face much-improved Nea Salamina while Ethnikos Achnas entertain Pafos FC in a game where both teams are in urgent need of the points as they are perilously close to the relegation zone.

Third-placed Apollon go into the game against AEL on the back of a ten-game winning run. AEL were the last team to beat them back in late October and Avgousti’s side will be eager to avenge that defeat.

AEL have been blowing hot and cold this season defeating the likes of Apoel and Apollon but dropping points against teams in the bottom half of the table like Olympiakos and Doxa Katokopias.

The outcome of the game will depend to a large extent on how the ‘home’ side’s defence can cope with the fast and tricky Apollon forwards who have been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks.

Saturday: Ethnikos v Pafos FC , Anorthosis v Doxa (17.00), Olympiakos v Omonia (19.00)

Sunday: AEL v Apollon (16.00), Apoel v Nea Salamina (18.00)

Monday: Enosis v AEK (19.00)


