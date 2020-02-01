February 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fever subsides in man with suspected coronavirus

By George Psyllides00
Nicosia general

A 22-year-old Chinese man quarantined as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is in good health and his fever has subsided, reports said on Saturday.

The man, a permanent resident of the island, was isolated at Nicosia general hospital after a scan on his return to the island a couple of days ago showed he had a fever.

Quoting state doctor Costas Constantinou, a member of the health ministry’s monitoring unit, state broadcaster CyBC said the man exhibited seasonal flu symptoms and his fever had subsided.

Test results for the coronavirus are expected on Monday.

He had been spotted at Larnaca airport upon his return from Egypt.

The 22-year-old had visited Beijing early in January and returned to Cyprus on the January 18. He then travelled to Egypt and returned to the island on Friday.

 


