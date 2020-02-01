Food: be thrifty in a positive way

By Ella Walker

Wherever you stand on the plastic straw debate, food writer Melissa Hemsley is right: “You don’t get two in your mojito on a Friday night now!”

Things are undoubtedly changing. Call it the Blue Planet effect, or simply an inevitable waking up to the demands we put on the planet, but more than ever before, the choices we make daily – and especially at dinnertime – come with a side of: is this environmentally justifiable?

It’s an idea that threads its way through Hemsley’s lively new cookbook, Eat Green. Veg-heavy (but not fully vegetarian), it focuses on all the little ways we can cut waste and get dinner on the table without feeling like quite such dreadful, energy-sapping humans.

The London-based 34-year-old, of sister double act Hemsley+Hemsley – best known for popularising the spiralizer, bone broth and cauliflower rice – calls it a guide on how to “get the most out of food, be frugal, be thrifty – but in a positive way”.

“[For] my Roman catholic Filipino mum, throwing food away was a sin,” says Hemsley of her upbringing, “which can make you feel guilty and is a bit preachy and scary. But I’ve really realised that for those of us who care about the planet, [the stats around food waste are] something we could all probably do with addressing.”

A third of all food produced is wasted somewhere along the line, and according to charity WRAP, 85 per cent of that waste happens at home.

Eat Green is packed with tips for using up some of the most binned fruit and veg items (looking at you, carrot tops and cauliflower leaves), it’s positively boisterous, teeming with feelgood ways to stretch your food, fill your belly with good stuff and greenery, and make your cooking life a little easier.

Self-taught chef Hemsley encourages batch-cooking, cooking from scratch, avoiding plastic (wherever possible), not overusing the same ingredients (poor beloved avocados and chickpeas), eating seasonally, making a judgement on eating certain items past their sell-by-date, and being flexible.

She also hopes to help override that feeling we all get upon opening the fridge, that there’s nothing to eat. It’s simpler if you have well-stocked cupboards and a chest-freezer of buried, edible treasure, of course. But Hemsley is clear – she just wants her recipes to be helpful and useful: “I don’t want to tell anyone how to live their lives.”

But if she does manage to help you cut waste and align better with the seasons, that can only be a good thing.

Eat Green by Melissa Hemsley is available now

Tahini Choc Chip Cookies

Makes 16

2 eggs

2 tsp baking powder

4 tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp vanilla extract

150g light tahini

110g smooth nut butter

100g good-quality dark chocolate, broken up into squares, or chips

30g black and/or white sesame seeds

A pinch of sea salt

Preheat the oven to fan 170°C/gas mark 5. Line a large baking tray with reusable baking paper.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs then mix in the baking powder, maple syrup and vanilla extract. Add the tahini and nut butter and mix together until very well combined.

Roughly chop the chocolate (if not using chips) and fold through the batter along with the sesame seeds.

Measure out 16 balls of the cookie batter, roughly one tablespoon each, and bake for 10-15 minutes on the lined baking tray (making sure to leave a little room between each one) until the cookies are just set. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with a little sea salt and allow to cool on a wire rack before serving.



