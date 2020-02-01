Highlights of January transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europe’s top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT):

19:27 BRIGHTON SIGN LAMPTEY

Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion have signed 19-year-old defender Tariq Lamptey from Chelsea on undisclosed terms until June 2023.

18:30 ROBINSON MOVE TO AC MILAN COLLAPSES

U.S international defender Antonee Robinson’s dream move from English Championship (second-tier) club Wigan Athletic to Italian giants AC Milan fell through in the final hours before the closing of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old Everton youth product travelled to Milan on Friday after the two clubs agreed an initial fee of six million pounds ($7.89 million) on Thursday.

But after his medical, Milan decided Robinson needed further tests with Italian authorities, which may have taken up to 72 hours to complete, and the deal for the English-born full-back fell through.

1750 NZONZI SECURES LOAN MOVE TO RENNES

Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais have confirmed the signing of defensive midfielder Steven Nzonzi on loan from Serie A club AS Roma until the end of the season.

1745 MAN CITY’S ANGELINO JOINS RB LEIPZIG

Manchester City full back Angelino, who has been restricted to just 12 appearances this season, will spend the rest of the season on loan at RB Leipzig.

1730 CUNHA SIGNS FOR HERTHA BERLIN

Hertha Berlin have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

Paris St Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed striker Edinson Cavani will remain at the club until the end of the season.

Cavani is out of contract at the end of the season and was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

“There are worse situations in life than staying at PSG. I think he will feel good,” Tuchel said. “He must regain the confidence and the rhythm. Edi is here, he’s a great player. We won’t change this group and that’s good.”

1405 GIROUD STAYING AT CHELSEA, SAYS LAMPARD

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed striker Olivier Giroud will stay at Stamford Bridge after the club failed to land a new striker in the window.

“He has been incredible as a player and a man during this time. Will he leave? No. He trained today. No ins and no outs,” Lampard told a news conference.

1400 MAN UNITED SIGN ENGLAND UNDER-20 GOALKEEPER BISHOP

Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from League One side Southend United, on a 2-1/2 year deal.

1330 RANGERS SIGN GHEORGHE HAGI’S SON

Ianis Hagi, son of Romanian great Gheorghe, has become Scottish side Rangers’ first January signing on a six-month loan from Genk.

Speaking of his famous father, midfielder Ianis said: “Other people can speak about whether we are comparable, but one quality I have inherited from him would be ambition.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid great Gheorghe is widely regarded as Romania’s greatest player of all time.

1320 BLADES SIGN DUTCH STRIKER ZIVKOVIC

Sheffield United have followed up the signing of Sander Berge with the capture of Dutch goalscorer Richairo Zivkovic.

Zivkovic joins Chris Wilder’s squad on loan from Chinese club Changchun Yatai but the Blades have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

“People will recognise we do sometimes go left field with our signings, but we’ve worked very hard on this one, because we have had to,” Wilder said.

“He will give us genuine pace at the top of the pitch. We’re learning all the time this season, but pace in the Premier League is key and Richairo is someone we think can kick us on.”



