Larnaca municipality plans to turn Livadia into tourist attraction

With liquified petroleum already being moved to the new facilities in Vasilikos and liquefied natural gas (LNG) scheduled to be transferred to the same area in December 2020, the Larnaca municipality has plans to transform the area of Livadia, once the refinery located there finally shuts down.
“We are preparing a plan that will see the transformation of the area from an industrial zone to a major touristic and residential area,” Larnaca municipality representative Vasos Steliou told Cyprus Mail.
Steliou is currently overseeing the plans for the Livadia area conversion and confirmed “a special development team will be set up to allow the establishment of schools, medical centres, sports facilities and many other projects the Larnaca municipality is still reviewing”.
As far as the timeline of the move to Vasilikos is concerned, Steliou said he is expecting the complete termination of operations in Livadia by December 2020.
“By then, we expect the Vasilikos terminal to be fully operative, so that the Larnaca municipality can begin requalifying the area of Livadia, which has a lot of potential to attract tourists in the future.
“The actions taken by both the state and the gas companies have been swift and efficient, so I think the goal set by the Larnaca municipality to revitalise Livadia is highly achievable,” Steliou said.
On January 25 President Nicos Anastasiades, accompanied by Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, inaugurated the new Petrolina liquid petroleum terminal at Vasilikos.
“The government’s goal has been and continues to be the transformation of Larnaca into a modern European city,” Anastasiades said, adding that the promotion of projects such as Petrolina’s new terminal in Vasilikos is the driving force for the economy.
The president described the event as “a new day for Larnaca, for the energy centre and for Cyprus.”
He added that Petrolina is one of the first companies active in Larnaca, as they have invested in storage and fuel management infrastructure in Vasilikos area, signaling the beginning of the country’s energy plans.