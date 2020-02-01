February 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man remanded in custody after being linked to 23 break-ins

By Staff Reporter00

A 29-year-old man was remanded in custody for six days by the Larnaca District Court for his believed role in 23 burglaries in January.

He is believed to have carried out burglaries and thefts against 23 properties in the Larnaca area between January 17 and January 31.

The perpetrator or perpetrators ‘hit’ cash machines, in addition to stealing alcohol, make-up, clothes and other items, police told the court, of a so far unknown total value.

During each case the electricity was cut.

Larnaca CID has CCTV footage implicating the man in the offences, while tools needed to break in were found in his possession.

 

 


Staff Reporter

