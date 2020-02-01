February 1, 2020

Man suspected of killing wife has remand renewed

By George Psyllides
Hussein Farouh

A 42-year-old Syrian man was remanded in custody for a further six days on Saturday on suspicion of killing his wife late last month.

Hussein Farouh is being held over the murder of his wife Ghada Ak Nouri, 31, in Paphos on January 20.

Nouri, a mother of seven children, was stabbed to death with a knife in the family’s home. Suspicion immediately fell on Farouh who fled the scene and remained at large until his arrest on January 23.

Three of the five children who lived with their mother were at home at the time of the murder while the other two, aged 11 and 12, were at the suspect’s brother’s home. The suspect later took the three children to his brother.

The other two, 16 and 17, live in Syria.

Police have testimony from one of the children who said they saw the father stabbing Nouri.

Farouh fled to Limassol where he hid in a house with 11 other people. He asked them if he could stay until he found work and a place to live.

Police said two days later one of the tenants found out he was a wanted man who had given them a false name.

Farouh had reportedly asked the tenants to help him flee to the north but they notified police instead.

Nouri was found by two welfare officers on the floor of the living room during a routine visit. A post mortem confirmed she died from internal bleeding as a result of knife wounds to her chest.


