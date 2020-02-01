New Russian theatre productions to look forward to

The winter season is when the theatre world reaches its peak. Dozens of theatre companies are busy putting on productions, most of them in Greek. What’s coming up however, will please Russian language fans.
In early February, Limassol will host two productions. The first, at Rialto, is an amalgamation of theatrical novellas in Russian, all presented in one show. They are Vladimir Theatre’s production Theatrical Novellas from Russia and are presented as part of the international programme Russian Theatre Season in Cyprus. The show puts together the one-act plays of Gunina, The Secrets of the Old House and Give me your Hand. Here is the Breast! based on plays by Chekhov and Mayakovsky.
Performed on February 3, the show will be in Russian with Greek subtitles.
In the same week, another play in Russian will be on: Queen of Spades. This performance on February 8 is within the framework of the IV International Theatre Festival Five Evenings in Cyprus. The play is a performance-monologue by Evgeny Knyazev that takes audiences to St. Petersburg at the time of Pushkin.
“We will find ourselves in the company of ladies dressed in magnificent finery and brilliant gentlemen of secular manners,” say organisers.
“We will hear the story of great winners and one tragic loser, try to find out the secret of the ‘three cards’ from the rich and capricious Countess, we will mourn the broken fate of the poor girl Lisa and in the end we will witness the madness of the main character.”
Starting at 7.30pm, Queen of Spades lasts about an hour and a half and is suitable for those above 12 years old. This production doesn’t come with any subtitles in other languages so unless you’re fluent or want to brush up your Russian, it might be tricky to follow.
Queen of Spades
Evgeny Knyazev’s performance/monologue. Within the framework of the IV International Theater Festival Five Evenings in Cyprus. February 8. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. In Russian. Tel: 7777-7745
Theatrical Novellas from Russia
The international programme “Russian Theatre Season in Cyprus” presents the Vladimir Theatre’s production Theatrical Novellas from Russia. February 3. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. In Russian with Greek subtitles. Tel: 7777-7745. Find tickets and further details at the theatre’s website: www.rialto.com.cy