February 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The AG’s report does not fill me with any level of confidence

By CM Reader's View00
Senior politicians, who need to be seen as impartial and beyond corruption, should not be stupid enough to accept free ‘gifts’ of this nature from foreign nationals and not expect criticism for it.

The hastily contrived report, noting that the jet was very conveniently travelling to and from the same destination on the same days as Niks holiday does not fill me with any level of confidence that all is okay….

Would this activity in other countries raise questions ? of course it would. Given our reputation when it comes to transparency, conflicts of interest and corruption does this ‘report’ inspire anyone with any confidence that there is ‘nothing to look at here folks’ ?

BE

