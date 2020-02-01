February 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Troodos Cyprus declaration adopted at European conference

By Gina Agapiou00

Sustainable development and protecting traditional methods of farming were the main items on the agenda as discussions wrapped up in Omodos village on a European conference on the challenges facing mountainous areas of large Mediterranean islands during which the Troodos Cyprus Declaration was approved.

The Mountain areas of large Mediterranean islands: European issues, National and Regional policies and local mechanisms conference allowed participants to share their perspectives on approaches to policy in the mountainous areas of the Mediterranean and Europe.

Held from Tuesday to Friday, the conference was attended by 35 scientists from seven EU member states and six Mediterranean islands, as well as 25 participants from European and international institutions.

George Vlahos, of the Agricultural University of Athens, said Cyprus has the opportunity to incorporate traditional farming practice into existing systems for nature conservation.

Marjorie Jouen of the Jacques Delors Institute, in France suggested the use of digital technology when developing procedures.

A common theme running through the event was the issue of depopulation in the mountain communities.

 


Related posts

Majority of Cypriots dissatisfied with democracy

Nick Theodoulou

Reactions to new beach building ‘over the top’

Evie Andreou

Archbishop’s operation successful say doctors

Evie Andreou

Minister says licences will be immediately revoked for speeders, drunk drivers

Evie Andreou

Two people in quarantine over suspected coronavirus infection (updated)

Staff Reporter

Foreign, education ministries reassure Cypriots over Brexit

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign