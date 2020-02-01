February 1, 2020

Turkish research vessel sails into island’s EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency
The Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis

The Turkish research vessel Oruç Reis sailed into the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Saturday morning in an area off the western coast, a military source said.

Earlier this month, Ankara dispatched the Oruç Reis to conduct unauthorised seismic research, issuing a navigational telex or navtex.

A military source told the Cyprus news Agency (CNA) that the Turkish vessel was located within the EEZ of Cyprus by 9.30am, having as its final destination an area that partly falls within blocks 4 and 5. The navtex reserved the area until April 10.

The same source said the Oruç Reis crossed into the Greek maritime area due to bad weather conditions prevailing in the region in the past couple of days.

In response to the Turkish navtex, the authorities of Cyprus issued an antinavtex on January 14, which is still in place.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

