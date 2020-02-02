A road map to peace in the East Med

By Marios Eliades

The recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region, particularly those related to the Turkey-Libya cooperation protocol and the failure of the Berlin Conference to make headway over the civil war raging in Libya, create a gloomy climate for the entire region. All the more so when the statements of officials and the actions of countries are taken into account.

Nonetheless, equally recent developments can at the very least contribute to renewing hopes that the peoples of our region will eventually succeed in blocking the lunatic path to war and disaster which is the direction where we seem to be heading.

Last month, an agreement was signed in Cairo between seven countries, mainly countries of the eastern Mediterranean, to establish the East Med Gas Forum (EMGF). The agreement was signed by Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, while the EU, the USA and the World Bank were represented at and supported the forum. The EMGF is intended to play an important role in the exploration and peaceful exploitation of our region’s natural resources. And it does not matter whether this includes countries that have either already discovered significant quantities of natural gas in their EEZs (Egypt, Israel, Cyprus) or not (Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Greece, etc.)

Far more interesting is to acknowledge that, while the countries involved in this forum may be divided by a horrible history of wars (Israel-Palestine) or are in a quasi-war situation (Israel-Egypt), they have found the courage to move ahead towards the road to peace.

Turkey was the most notable absentee from this institutional cooperation in this great peace project. It is a glaring failure on the part of those who instigated the forum that Turkey – perhaps the largest country in size, population and coastline in the region – was not invited from the very beginning. This prompted a scathing response from the Turkish foreign ministry the very day after the agreement was signed.

“This forum is in fact an unrealistic initiative launched by some countries with political motives, under the illusion that they can exclude Turkey from the energy equation in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the statement said. “Had the purpose of the forum indeed been cooperation, surely Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots would have been invited to the forum.”

The forum’s initiators should consider calling upon Turkey to participate in the EMGF under the same conditions as the other countries and under international law. This, coupled with parallel processes developed by the EU, the US and other international actors, may lead Turkey towards a reassessment of its entire policy on the issue.

Turkey should be invited to engage in a peaceful dialogue, a serious negotiation with neighbouring EMGF countries to resolve any disputes between them relating to their respective EEZs. Such a negotiation could and should take place on the basis of international law and the geographical realities of which, whether we like it or not, all the peoples in the region are being held hostage.

If, against all hopes, such a negotiation fails to resolve our problems, then the EMGF members – including Turkey – will pledge to collectively sign a referral to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague for final resolution. And, all EMGF members together with Turkey would commit themselves to any ruling of the ICJ, even if this is not in line with expectations.

The EU could also make a decisive contribution to the EMGF’s success, and perhaps in a unique manner.

The EU, on this occasion and within the context of seeking a new architecture, should consider the possibility of introducing and establishing a new category of countries associated with the European Union, in addition to the existing status of the member states or third countries.

The EU could consider introducing the concept of the ‘Most Favoured Partnership of Countries Clause” or the “Countries with the most Favoured Status in relation to the European Union Clause”, as is the case with interstate relations between countries.

Such countries – already members or potential members of the EMGF – could be granted two-way privileges which will give them a special status against other third countries in respect to the European Union. Such benefits would be of interest to all EMGF countries, and in particular to Turkey, which could participate as well.

The idea of the EU taking up such an initiative may be inappropriate at a time when the EU itself is facing serious problems as to the adequacy of its structural/institutional set up, foreign policy, internal cohesion, etc.

Nonetheless, if the EU carefully examines what is at stake in relation to the union’s position in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean, including the Libyan issue, it may decide that it will be worthwhile to attempt this leap forward, primarily for its own protection and safety.

The rationale behind such an approach would be to help the European Union secure much-needed alternative energy sources. But it would also help stabilise the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East and northern Africa and be instrumental towards curbing the migration flows to Europe, a problem that threatens not only the structure of the union but also the very existence of European societies as such. The spectacular rise of extreme nationalism, largely due to the mass migration of people to the European continent, is now prevalent in all European societies.

One can only imagine how much more acute this will become if the wounds of Libya remain open, since Libya constitutes the main channel through which enormous migratory flows across the entire African continent will be channeled to Europe in future.

EU involvement would also significantly expand its geopolitical presence in the region and comfort the grumbling voices complaining that the EU is either not involved or is unable to influence the energy evolution in the eastern Mediterranean and the geopolitical developments in the greater Middle East region.

Building a climate of calmness to facilitate the resolution of disputes gradually leads to what was wisely called a “win-win” situation between two parties in conflict. The European Union as a chance with the EMGF and the Eastern Mediterranean to introduce and establish an even more ambitious and promising message: namely, an all-win situation.

This is exactly the very mission of Europe. To prevail in the world as a soft power of peace and values.

Marios Eliades is a lawyer and former transport minister



