February 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Chinese man quarantined in Nicosia tests negative for coronavirus

By Andria Kades00

The 22-year-old Chinese man who was quarantined in Nicosia general hospital after his arrival to Cyprus, tested negative for the coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Sunday and is set to be released by the end of the day.

Four samples were sent to the Hellenic Pasteur Institute in Greece and have come back negative. Consequently, restrictions in place on a relative of his have also been lifted.

The man, a permanent resident of the island, was found to have a fever on his return to the island. He had been spotted at Larnaca airport upon his return from Egypt.

The 22-year-old had visited Beijing early in January and returned to Cyprus on January 18. He then travelled to Egypt and returned to the island on Friday, where he was quarantined at the Nicosia general hospital as a precaution.

A day earlier, Doctor Costas Constantinou, a member of the health ministry’s unit said the probability of the man being infected by the coronavirus was low as he had never been at the epicentre of the epidemic but nonetheless, he was quarantined as a precaution.


