February 2, 2020

Cyprus’ Health Minister briefs his Croatian counterpart on suspected coronavirus case

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
Cyprus’ Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou briefed on Saturday his Croatian counterpart, Vili Beros, about the handling of a suspected case of coronavirus, detected in the country, and conveyed his readiness to participate in a meeting with the EU Ministers of Health, if deemed necessary.

According to an announcement, circulated by PIO, Ioannou and Beros had this afternoon a telephone conversation to discuss and coordinate their actions on the issue of coronavirus. Minister Beros, whose country assumed the Presidency of the European Council on 1 January 2020, holds a series of contacts with his EU counterparts.

Ioannou informed Beros on the action plan and the protocols Cyprus has designed to address the spread of coronavirus, on the basis of the directives issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization.

Minister Ioannou also briefed his Croatian counterpart on the way Cyprus’ authorities put into effect on Friday an action plan to handle a suspected case detected in Cyprus. Beros acknowledged that the actions implemented by Cyprus’ Authorities are the appropriate ones, based on the directives issued so far by the competent international and European organizations.

Cyprus Health Minister also conveyed his readiness to participate in a meeting with the EU Ministers of Health, if and when deemed necessary by the Croatian Presidency or any EU institution.

Finally, the two Ministers agreed to intensify the cooperation on a bilateral level as well as with all their EU counterparts, through a platform of communication, mainly aimed at better coordination and exchange of best practices applied by the member states in order to handle the epidemic in European level, the announcement concludes.


