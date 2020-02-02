February 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Disy deputy leaders elected

By Andria Kades01

Disy MPs Annita Demetriou and Efthimios Diplaros were elected on Saturday as deputy leaders of their party, with Demetriou garnering the largest share of the vote.

The elections were held after the seats were vacated due to the appointment of  Stella Kyriakides as EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety and Nicos Nouris taking the post of interior minister.

A total of 1,225 party members voted. Demetriou received 857 votes, Diplaros 663 and in third place was Andreas Kyprianou with 483 votes.


