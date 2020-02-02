February 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Australian Open

Djokovic beats Thiem in five-set thriller to win Australian Open

By Reuters News Service00
Novak Djokovic fought back to beat Dominic Thiem and win a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 in the Australian Open final on Sunday to win a record-extending eighth title in Melbourne.

The 32-year-old Djokovic, seeded second in the tournament, got the decisive break in the third game of the final set against the Austrian to win his 17th Grand Slam title.


