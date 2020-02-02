February 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca marks World Wetlands Day

By Katy Turner01

Larnaca on Sunday marked World Wetlands Day by cleaning the salt lake and bird watching.

The event was organised by the Larnaca municipality environmental management department in cooperation with the state environment department as well as the Nea Acropolis organisation.

In statements to the press, Eva Pitta from the state environment department said the purpose of the event was to highlight the importance of wetlands, particularly in a city like Larnaca. Every effort is underway to improve the preservation of the area, she added.

A day earlier, the Animal Party said Cyprus has no reason to celebrate World Wetlands Day as they have become the site of illegal human activity with EU warnings and rulings ignored.


