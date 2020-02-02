February 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested at airport

By Staff Reporter01

Police on Sunday said they had arrested a 33-year-old man at Larnaca airport on Saturday after they discovered a European arrest warrant was pending against him.

Police did not disclose which country he was wanted in but specified he has an outstanding six-month sentence for theft.

Larnaca police continues investigations.


Staff Reporter

