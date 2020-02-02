February 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man posts video of himself speeding, gets called in by police

By Staff Reporter01

A 23-year-old man from Larnaca was charged in writing on Sunday after he admitted to posting a video on social media of his vehicle dashboard indicating he was driving at a speed of 180km/h.

The incident took place at around 3:50pm on Saturday on the Larnaca – Paralimni highway. He was called to the Larnaca police station on Sunday where he admitted to reckless driving, speeding and distracted driving.

He is expected to appear before Larnaca district court on Monday.


Staff Reporter

