February 2, 2020

Roads to Troodos open but slippery

Police on Sunday morning warned the public that although roads in the Troodos were open to the public, they were slippery.

Due to ice, roads between Pinewood – Kakopetria, Pedoulas – Prodromou and Prodromou – Platres were only accessible for 4×4 vehicles and those equipped with snow chains.

Police cautioned the public to drive slowly and keep a safe distance between other vehicles.


