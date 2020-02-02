February 2, 2020

Soundscapes of the World with the Mestizo Sax Quartet

By Eleni Philippou

Mestizo derives from the Spanish, which translates to a person of mixed cultural ancestry – perfectly describing this quartet’s global diversity, they are from Israel, Costa Rica and the United States. The quartet will bring their world sounds to Paphos on Monday in a performance at Technopolis 20.

Most passionate about integrating music from each of their ethnic musical traditions, the Mestizo Sax Quartet plays a blend of sounds and performs pieces by composers from their home countries.

Soundscapes of the World is the name of their upcoming concert and it takes the listener on a journey through classical music to ethnic and folk-inspired pieces written by composers from all over the world including the styles of klezmer, tango, jazz and more.

American soprano saxophonist Caroline Leigh Halleck is part of the band along with Israeli alto saxophone player Vered Kreiman, Costa Rican tenor saxophonist Jaime Mora and Israeli Ayala Rollia on the baritone sax.

Based in Florence, Italy, the Mestizo Saxophone Quartet was formed in 2017 while the members were studying with renowned Italian saxophonist Marco Albonetti and it now holds an active and diverse performing schedule throughout Italy.

Most recently, Mestizo took first prize in Italy’s prestigious competition Il Premio Nazionale delle Arti in Messina, Sicilia and will return to Sicily for a concert tour in May.

The rest of the month at Technopolis will continue with musical events as more musicians will host performances. Coming up next on February 7 is a tribute to Greek love songs by the Karageorgis brothers. Then, Ioannis Vafeas will again take over the floor on February 13 accompanied by Italian musician Daniele Gorgone.

February at the Paphos cultural centre will also hold a jazz poetry night with Sara So Far and a flute-viola-guitar trio.

 

Soundscapes of the World with the Mestizo Sax Quartet

Performance with the Mestizo Sax Quartet. February 3. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12


